India vs AUS: Ishan Kishan bags T20I duck for 1st time

Pratidin Bureau
Ishan Kishan was dismissed for a duck for the first time in his T20I career on November 28
Ishan Kishan was out for 0 off 5 balls in the 3rd T20I of a 5-match series against Australia in Guwahati
Kane Richardson got the wicket when Ishan hit one straight to Marcus Stoinis
Ishan Kishan was on a splendid run in the first two matches of the T20I series
He was warming the benches in the World Cup but he made the most of the opportunity in the T20I series
Ishan Kishan hit 58 and 52 in India's victories in the first two T20Is
Meanwhile, young Yashasvi Jaiswal also had a rare failure. He was dismissed for 6 by Jason Behrendorff