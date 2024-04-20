India vs AUS: Ishan Kishan bags T20I duck for 1st time

Pratidin Bureau

Ishan Kishan was dismissed for a duck for the first time in his T20I career on November 28

Ishan Kishan was out for 0 off 5 balls in the 3rd T20I of a 5-match series against Australia in Guwahati

Kane Richardson got the wicket when Ishan hit one straight to Marcus Stoinis

Ishan Kishan was on a splendid run in the first two matches of the T20I series

He was warming the benches in the World Cup but he made the most of the opportunity in the T20I series

Ishan Kishan hit 58 and 52 in India's victories in the first two T20Is

Meanwhile, young Yashasvi Jaiswal also had a rare failure. He was dismissed for 6 by Jason Behrendorff

