India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: A Decade-Long Wait for India

Weather conditions for the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal between India and England are expected to be manageable despite earlier showers. AccuWeather forecasts a 25% chance of rain during the match with 95% cloud cover, while temperatures are set to be around 30 degrees Celsius with high humidity at 86%. In the event of rain, India, having topped their group in the Super 8 stage, would advance to the final due to the lack of a reserve day.

