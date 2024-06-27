India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: A Decade-Long Wait for India

Pratidin Time
India's Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, are poised for the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal against England on June 27 with a dual mission: to secure a spot in the final and end a decade-long absence from the championship match since 2014. Defending champions England present a formidable challenge, having clinched their second T20 World Cup trophy in 2022 by defeating Pakistan.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma's blazing form at the top order has been pivotal for India in recent matches, exemplified by his stunning performance against Australia. In their last encounter, Sharma dismantled Australia's formidable bowling attack, smashing seven fours and eight sixes on his way to a commanding 92 runs off just 41 balls.
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer, known for his prowess in high-pressure situations, remains a potent threat despite a wicketless performance in the last game. As England gears up for their crucial clash, Archer's ability to thrive on marquee occasions makes him a vital asset. With 9 wickets from 7 innings so far, Archer's skill and experience will be pivotal as he aims to make an impact against the formidable Indian batting lineup.
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh, the leading wicket-taker for India, is in peak form ahead of the crucial match. With 15 wickets in six matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.42, Singh has been instrumental in India's campaign. His recent performance, including three wickets in the last match, underscores his ability to trouble opposition batsmen, particularly when bowling first.
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler showcased his batting prowess in a commanding innings against USA, scoring an unbeaten 83 off just 38 deliveries. Known for his aggressive approach and a strike rate consistently above 200, Buttler remains a key asset for England. Despite facing a stronger bowling attack in the upcoming match, his current form and strategic batting position make him a formidable presence.
IND vs ENG: Pitch Report
The highly anticipated semifinal clash between India and England is set to unfold at The Providence Stadium, also known as Guyana National Stadium, in Guyana. This venue is renowned for its spin-friendly conditions, famously witnessed when New Zealand were bowled out for 75 runs by Afghanistan, with medium pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and leg-spinner Rashid Khan claiming four wickets each, supported by off-spinner Mohammad Nabi with two scalps.
IND vs ENG: Weather Report
Weather conditions for the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal between India and England are expected to be manageable despite earlier showers. AccuWeather forecasts a 25% chance of rain during the match with 95% cloud cover, while temperatures are set to be around 30 degrees Celsius with high humidity at 86%. In the event of rain, India, having topped their group in the Super 8 stage, would advance to the final due to the lack of a reserve day.
IND vs ENG: T20 World Cup Head-to-Head History
India and England share a closely contested history in T20 World Cup encounters, with each team winning two matches against the other. Notably, neither side has managed consecutive victories in this format. Their most recent clash in the T20 World Cup saw England deliver a commanding performance, defeating India by 10 wickets with four overs to spare in the 2022 semi-final in Adelaide, showcasing their strength in T20 cricket.