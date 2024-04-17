Indian remakes of Kdramas and Korean films | Kaisi Yeh Yariaan to Dhamaka

Pratidin Bureau

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan was actually based on the popular K-drama Boys Over Flowers.

Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka is said to be a remake of the 2013 Korean movie The Terror Live.

The recently released Zee5 show Duranga is remaked of the Korean series Flower of Evil.

Karan Wahi, Rhea Sharma starrer 2016 show Kahani Hamari... Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki was the unofficial remake of The Heirs.

There are reports that the popular Kdrama Business Proposal will be remade into Hindi and Telugu.

Kdrama Something In The Rain will also be soon remade into Hindi.

