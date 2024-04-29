India's First Female Mining Engineer

Pratidin Bureau

Dr Chandrani Prasad Verma is India's first female mining engineer who fought all odds to pursue her passion.

At an early age she decided to follow her father's footsteps as a miner. Mining stories from her father always fascinated her to take it as a profession.

She grew up in the Western Coalfields colony in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra State, India.

After completing her schooling, she pursued in mining and mine surveying in 1995 from Govt. Polytechnic College, Nagpur.

After her diploma she took Bachelor's degree in mining from Ramdeobaba Engineering College, Nagpur, in the first position with merit, in 1999.

Further, she took her Master's in Mining Engineering from Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur.

She was the only women candidate who cleared an interview at CSIR- Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research.

