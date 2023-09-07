India's Top Heritage Sites

Pratidin Bureau
This white marble mausoleum is considered one of the most beautiful buildings in the world. It was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.
These 900-year-old temples are famous for their erotic sculptures. They are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
This ancient city was once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire. It is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its ruins of temples, palaces, and forts.
These 6th-century caves contain Buddhist paintings and sculptures. They are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
These 7th-8th century caves contain Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain rock-cut temples and sculptures. They are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
This is the place where the Buddha attained enlightenment. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites in the world.
This 17th-century fort was the seat of the Mughal Empire. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is now a popular tourist destination.
This 18th-century astronomical observatory is one of the five Jantar Mantars built by Maharaja Jai Singh II. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
This 13th-century temple is dedicated to the Sun God. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its intricate carvings.