India's Top Heritage Sites

Pratidin Bureau

Taj Mahal, Agra

This white marble mausoleum is considered one of the most beautiful buildings in the world. It was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Madhya Pradesh

These 900-year-old temples are famous for their erotic sculptures. They are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Hampi, Karnataka

This ancient city was once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire. It is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its ruins of temples, palaces, and forts.

Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra

These 6th-century caves contain Buddhist paintings and sculptures. They are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Ellora Caves, Maharashtra

These 7th-8th century caves contain Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain rock-cut temples and sculptures. They are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Bodh Gaya, Bihar

This is the place where the Buddha attained enlightenment. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites in the world.

Red Fort, Delhi

This 17th-century fort was the seat of the Mughal Empire. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is now a popular tourist destination.

Jantar Mantar, Jaipur

This 18th-century astronomical observatory is one of the five Jantar Mantars built by Maharaja Jai Singh II. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Konark Sun Temple, Odisha

This 13th-century temple is dedicated to the Sun God. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its intricate carvings.

