India's Top Heritage Sites

Pratidin Bureau
A timeless symbol of love, the Taj Mahal needs no introduction. This stunning white marble mausoleum, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his third wife Mumtaz Mahal.
Carved into the cliffs of the Sahyadri mountains, these two cave complexes house a mesmerizing collection of ancient Buddhist and Hindu art.
Once the seat of the powerful Vijayanagara Empire, Hampi is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
A symbol of Mughal power and grandeur, the Red Fort in Delhi served as the residence of Mughal emperors for centuries.
Famed for their erotic sculptures, the Khajuraho temples are a unique testament to medieval Indian art.
For Buddhists around the world, the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya is a sacred pilgrimage site. It marks the spot where Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment and became the Buddha.
Formerly known as Victoria Terminus, this iconic railway station in Mumbai is a masterpiece of Victorian Gothic and Art Deco architecture.