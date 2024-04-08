Indias top heritage sites

Pratidin Bureau
This white marble mausoleum, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his third wife Mumtaz Mahal, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the Seven Wonders of the World.
These caves, carved out of the volcanic rock of the Sahyadri mountains, house some of the most remarkable examples of Indian cave art. Ajanta caves are famous for their Buddhist paintings.
This Buddhist temple complex is said to be the place where Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment. The Mahabodhi Temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a major pilgrimage site for Buddhists.
Hampi, the erstwhile capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, is an open-air museum filled with ruins of temples, palaces, markets, and other structures. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Goa, a former Portuguese colony, is dotted with churches and convents that showcase Portuguese architectural influences. These churches are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a reminder of Goa's colonial past.
The Kerala Backwaters, a network of interconnected canals, lakes, and rivers, are a beautiful and serene part of India. Tourists can take a houseboat cruise through the backwaters and experience the local way of life.
The Golden Temple, the holiest shrine of Sikhism, is a magnificent structure covered in gold leaf. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a place of pilgrimage for Sikhs all over the world.
The Khajuraho Temples, a group of Hindu and Jain temples, are famous for their erotic sculptures. These temples are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular tourist destination.
Amber Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a magnificent hilltop fort that served as the capital of the Rajput kingdom of Amber. Jaigarh Fort, located on a hill overlooking Amber Fort, is a massive fort that houses a collection of cannons.
The Qutub Minar, a soaring 73-meter tower, is the tallest brick minaret in the world. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a landmark of Delhi.