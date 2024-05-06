Inside the wedding of Dilip Joshi's daughter

Pratidin Bureau

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati got married recently.

Wedding of Dilip Joshi's daughter | Image: Google

Popularly known as Jethalal, Dilip Joshi is a proud father in real life.

Wedding of Dilip Joshi's daughter | Image: Google

A set of photos from this 'pure authentic Gujarati wedding' is here.

Wedding of Dilip Joshi's daughter | Image: Google

Dilip and his wife got emotional seeing their daughter as a bride.

Wedding of Dilip Joshi's daughter | Image: Google

The wedding had some 'raw & real emotions'.

Wedding of Dilip Joshi's daughter | Image: Google

Dilip Joshi posed with his family.

Wedding of Dilip Joshi's daughter | Image: Google

Dilip Joshi too shared few photos from the grand wedding earlier.

Wedding of Dilip Joshi's daughter | Image: Google

Dilip Joshi thanked everyone for sending good wishes to the newlyweds.

Wedding of Dilip Joshi's daughter | Image: Google