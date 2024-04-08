Instagram-Worthy Spots in Los Angeles

Pratidin Bureau
This classic landmark is a must-see for any visitor to LA.
This iconic pier is a great place to capture the classic California beach scene.
Venice Beach is another great spot for beach photos, but it also has a lot more to offer.
This observatory has stunning views of the city, and it's also a popular spot for stargazing.
This art museum sits atop a hill overlooking Los Angeles, and its gardens are just as beautiful as the art collection.
This installation at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) features a group of vintage street lamps.
This wall on Melrose Avenue is a popular spot for colorful photos.
This short funicular railway is the shortest railway in the world, and it's also one of the most charming.