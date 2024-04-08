Instagram-Worthy Spots in Los Angeles

Pratidin Bureau

The Hollywood Sign

This classic landmark is a must-see for any visitor to LA.

Instagram-Worthy Spots | Image: Google

Santa Monica Pier

This iconic pier is a great place to capture the classic California beach scene. 

Instagram-Worthy Spots | Image: Google

Venice Beach

Venice Beach is another great spot for beach photos, but it also has a lot more to offer.

Instagram-Worthy Spots | Image: Google

Griffith Observatory

This observatory has stunning views of the city, and it's also a popular spot for stargazing.

Instagram-Worthy Spots | Image: Google

The Getty Center

This art museum sits atop a hill overlooking Los Angeles, and its gardens are just as beautiful as the art collection.

Instagram-Worthy Spots | Image: Google

Urban Light

This installation at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) features a group of vintage street lamps.

Instagram-Worthy Spots | Image: Google

The Pink Wall

This wall on Melrose Avenue is a popular spot for colorful photos.

Instagram-Worthy Spots | Image: Google

Angels Flight Railway

This short funicular railway is the shortest railway in the world, and it's also one of the most charming.

Instagram-Worthy Spots | Image: Google