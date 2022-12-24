From PayPal to Mars: The Fascinating Life and Career of Elon Musk

Pratidin Bureau

Early Life

Elon Musk was born in South Africa and immigrated to the United States in 1995 to attend college. He has dual citizenship in South Africa and the United States.

Elon Musk | Pratidin Time

Education

Musk studied economics and physics at the University of Pennsylvania and later pursued a PhD in energy physics at Stanford University, but dropped out after two days to pursue his entrepreneurial ventures.

Elon Musk | Pratidin Time

Co-Founded Paypal

Musk co-founded PayPal, a company that provides online payment services, and later sold it to eBay for $1.5 billion.

Elon Musk | Pratidin Time

Founded SpaceX in 2002

Musk has a keen interest in space exploration and has stated that his ultimate goal is to help humanity become a "multiplanetary species." He founded SpaceX in 2002 with the aim of reducing space transportation costs and enabling the colonization of Mars.

Elon Musk | Pratidin Time

Building a World Powered by Sustainable Energy

Musk has also been instrumental in the development of electric vehicles and has stated that his goal with Tesla is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.

Elon Musk | Pratidin Time

Net Worth

Musk has a net worth of over $200 billion and is regularly listed among the wealthiest people in the world.

Elon Musk | Pratidin Time

Musk Foundation

Musk has been involved in several philanthropic ventures, including the Musk Foundation, which focuses on renewable energy and children's health, and the Musk Scholars program, which provides financial assistance to low-income students.

Elon Musk | Pratidin Time

Real Life Tony Stark

Musk has a reputation for being a brilliant and innovative thinker, and he has been referred to as a real-life Tony Stark, the fictional character from the Marvel Comics series who is also known as Iron Man.

Elon Musk | Pratidin Time