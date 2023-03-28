IPL 2023: Captains Who Will Lead The 10 Teams This Year

Pratidin Time
CSK will be led by captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He will be looking to add to CSK's four IPL trophies this term.
Rishabh Pant will not take part in this year's IPL following his car crash and injury. In his absence Delhi Capitals have turned to veteran David Warner to lead them.
Having led the team to the IPL trophy in their inaugural season, Gujarat Titans will keep their faith with Hardik Pandya this term as well.
Shreyas Iyer is out with injury and is set to miss at least part of the upcoming IPL season, if not the whole. As such, KKR have trusted Nitish Rana to lead the side this term.
Another of the new entrants in the IPL last term, LSG also had an good debut year finishing third on the table. As such, they have chosen to keep their faith with KL Rahul.
Rohit Sharma will again be the man to lead the record IPL winners Mumbai Indians this term. They will again make a move for the trophy this season.
Punjab Kings finished sixth last season in the IPL under Mayank Agarwal's captaincy. This time around they have charged Shikhar Dhawan to lead the team for a top-half finish.
Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals to a second-place finish in the 2022 IPL season and will again lead the Royals this term.
Faf du Plessis-led RCB had a good season in the IPL last year and will be looking to better their league position this year.
After finishing eighth in the table in IPL 2022, SRH has made changes. Kane Williamson was removed and in came Aiden Markram.