IPL 2023: Here's What RCB vs KKR Match Promises

Pratidin Time
RCB and KKR will face each other in the 36th match of IPL 2023. The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm (IST).
The highest run scorer in the history of the IPL failed to get off the mark in RCB's last match. Will he be able to post a big score today, it remains to be seen.
Much of RCB's success this IPL season is based on Glenn Maxwell's performances and he showed that with a brilliant 77 off 44 against RR.
Mohammed Siraj has picked 13 wickets so far in IPL 2023 and it looks like there's no stopping him this season. RCB will hope this goes on.
Venkatesh Iyer became the only batter after Brendon McCullum to score an IPL ton for KKR and has slowly gone about scoring big. Much is expected of him this season.
The mystery spinner Suyash Sharma has wowed audiences with his bowling and left many a batter dumbfounded in the IPL. He has taken seven wickets and has often been used as an impact sub.
No one can forget that relentless power hitting to win the IPL match for KKR against GT, however his performances since have not been match-winning. KKR will hope he keeps it up for the remainder of the season.
RCB and KKR have played each other 31 times in the IPL and KKR has won 17 matches, while RCB has won 13. Will KKR keep up with their track record against RCB, or will RCB make it another win?