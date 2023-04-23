IPL 2023: Here's What RCB vs RR Promises

Pratidin Time
RCB will play RR in the 32nd match of the IPL on Sunday. The match will be played M Chinnaswamy Stadium and will begin at 3.30 pm (IST).
Glenn Maxwell tanked in the last IPL match against PBKS but has been in good form. RCB will hope for another massive score from him today.
Mohammed Siraj has picked 12 wickets in six matches so far and has 71 wickets in the IPL. He is sure to be among the wickets today.
The clever bowler got two wickets in the last IPL match against Punjab and will be hoping to pick up more before the season ends.
A serial run scorer, Jos Buttler has scored 244 runs in six IPL matches this season. RR's performance this season will depend a lot on him.
A master of death and powerplay bowling, Trent Boult has picked seven wickets so far in this IPL season. He has maintained an economy of 7.50.
With 11 wickets so far, Chahal is emerging as a strong contender for the purple cap. RR will be hoping for more from him this IPL season.
RCB and RR have faced each other 28 times in the IPL and RCB has won 13 matches so far, while RR has won 15 times.