IPL 2023: Here's What To Look Out For As DC Take On SRH

Delhi will take on Hyderabad in the 34th match of IPL 2023. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm (IST).
Harry Brook bagged the first ton of IPL 2023 against KKR to hit back at doubters. However, since then he has not done much. SRH will be looking at him for more.
Marco Jansen is an allrounder with a lot to offer and is doing so with the ball in IPL 2023. However, more will be expected of him with the bat as SRH looks to turn things around.
Mayank Markande is having a good season with the ball and has already taken eight wickets in IPL 2023. He just needs to get going from here if SRH are to have a good season.
Delhi are heavily dependent on stand-in captain David Warner and he keeps on providing at the start of the innings. DC will need others to step up to mount a bid come the second half of the IPL 2023 season.
Manish Pandey is a proven batter in the IPL but has failed to really kick-off this season. DC will be hoping he turns up as the business end of the season nears.
Axar Patel is the other man pulling the weights for DC in IPL 2023. With the bat he has scored 148 runs and with the ball he has picked four wickets. More of the same please!
Delhi and Hyderabad have played each other 21 times in the IPL with DC winning 10, while SRH have the upper hand with 11 wins. What will this match provide?