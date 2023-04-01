IPL 2023 | KKR Vs PBKS | Players To Look Out For

Pratidin Time
With an average run rate of 35.08, the mighty left-arm batsman awaits an explosive innings this IPL season and is looking for a way home, to the Indian jersey.
A vital cog in the team, Andre Russel has proved his credentials time and again with masterful batting in the past for KKR. He scored 2,035 runs in his IPL career with an average of 30.37.
The youngster has proven his worth during death overs on T20 format. With an IPL wicket tally of 30 from 23 matches, the left-arm fast bowler hopes to keep the momentum running…
The veteran right-arm fast bowler has a repertoire for swing and can be a major obstacle for the middle-order batsmen with his pinpoint yorkers. He has a bowling economy of 8.53 in his IPL career.
Having played over 30 matches, the English all-rounder has scored 337 runs, with an average of 22.47. His highest IPL score is 55 not out and have 32 wickets to his name.
A juggernaut of a bowler, Sunil Narine gave blazing starts to his side and is capable of becoming a threat to the opposition in the early part of the innings. He has 152 wickets to his name with a bowling economy of 6.63.
19-year-old Suyash Sharma is KKR’s new mystery spinner. With a deceptive bowling action, Suyash has plenty of tricks up his sleeve with his leg spin. KKR had scouted and showed faith in him despite having no experience playing at the senior level.