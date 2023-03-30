IPL 2023: One Bowler From Each Team To Look Out For

Pratidin Time
The Kiwi alrounder is a clever spinner of the ball and has time and again outfoxed his opponent. This IPL season, CSK will hope for his expertise for another title push.
In 30 career matches in the IPL, Nortje has picked up 43 wickets. DC will bank on his experience this season.
Alzarri Joseph has played only 12 matches and has picked up 13 wickets in the IPL which includes a 'fifer' and that is what GT will hope he keeps producing.
The veteran all rounder Shakib Al Hasan has 63 wickets in 71 IPL matches. Under a new captain, KKR will turn to old faces for good performances.
Chahal made his IPL debut in 2013 but still managed to rack up 166 wickets, the most of any active player in the IPL. Rajasthan Royals will be hoping for big things from him this year.
Jofra Archer has turned into a serious pacer over the years and Mumbai Indians paid the bucks for him. In the IPL, Archer has 46 wickets in 35 matches so far.
With 26 wickets in 18 IPL matches, Wanindu Hasaranga is a clever bowler and an asset for RCB who snapped him up last year.
CSK will surely miss all rounder Sam Curran, but their loss is a gain for Punjab Kings. He is surely one to look out for in IPL 2023.
The new kid on the block, Umran Malik has some serious pace! And he will bring all that for SRH in this edition of the IPL.
Good with the bat and with the ball, Marcus Stoinis has 34 wickets in the IPL and has played for several franchises. He will be instrumental for LSG this season.