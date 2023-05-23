IPL 2023 PLay-offs: GT Take On CSK In Crunch Fixture

Pratidin Time
Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in the first IPL 2023 play-off match on Tuesday. The match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm (IST). Here's what to expect from the match.
As predicted earlier, Shubman Gill went into the IPL season in red-hot form and has justified his purchase. The emerging batter outplayed Virat Kohli to lead his team into the play-offs. Can he take them even further?
GT are into their second straight IPL play-offs and Rashid Khan is another reason behind them securing the top spot in the league stage. With 24 wickets, he has led the bowling attack and his 79* against MI also highlighted his proficiency with the bat.
Alongside Rashid Khan is Indian pacer Mohammed Shami who also picked 24 wickets in the league stage of IPL 2023, showing how well equipped GT are in all departments of the game. He will be important as GT plots to enter the final again.
CSK's batting department is well stocked and their openers lay the foundation for big scores. Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the reasons and has scored 504 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2023. Much will be expected of him in this match.
The other reason at the top of the batting order for CSK is Devon Conway. Conway scored 585 runs in IPL 2023 and alongside Ruturaj has forged an unbreakable opening partnership time and again.
Every time Shivam Dube enters the field, fireworks are bound to galore. He was behind only Faf du Plessis on the list of players to have hit the most sixes as this IPL season broke the record for most maximums hit.
GT and CSK have faced each other three times in the IPL and GT has won all three encounters. Will it a different outcome this time or will GT claim another victory to make it 4-0?