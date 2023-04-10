IPL 2023: Players Who Will Decide RCB vs LSG Match

Pratidin Time
The 15th match of IPL 2023 will pit RCB against LSG. The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm (IST).
Karn Sharma has been a revelation this year registering four wickets in two matches in IPL 2023 so far. RCB will expect more from him this year.
Mohammed Siraj has picked up two wickets in two matches in IPL 2023 so far. RCB fans will be hoping he picks up his pace soon.
The highest run scorer in the IPL, Virat Kohli has again been performing to the levels we know he can. Will his performances translate into the trophy that RCB crave so much?
Krunal Pandya was the match-winner for LSG in their last IPL match against SRH. The all rounder scored 34 runs while picking up three wickets. More of the same please!
Bishnoi kept it tight in the last IPL match against SRH picking up one wicket and against CSK, he nicked three. He will surely have a big influence in this match.
LSG skipper KL Rahul is yet to impress in IPL 2023 with some below par batting so far. Will he be able to turn things around as the season progresses?
In the IPL, RCB and LSG have faced off twice with the team from Bangalore emerging victorious on both occasions. Will it be a repeat this time or will LSG take the fight to their opponents?