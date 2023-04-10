IPL 2023: Players Who Will Decide RCB vs LSG Match

Pratidin Time

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants

The 15th match of IPL 2023 will pit RCB against LSG. The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm (IST).

RCB vs LSG

Karn Vinod Sharma

Karn Sharma has been a revelation this year registering four wickets in two matches in IPL 2023 so far. RCB will expect more from him this year.

Karn Vinod Sharma

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has picked up two wickets in two matches in IPL 2023 so far. RCB fans will be hoping he picks up his pace soon.

Mohammed Siraj

Virat Kohli

The highest run scorer in the IPL, Virat Kohli has again been performing to the levels we know he can. Will his performances translate into the trophy that RCB crave so much?

Virat Kohli

Krunal Himanshu Pandya

Krunal Pandya was the match-winner for LSG in their last IPL match against SRH. The all rounder scored 34 runs while picking up three wickets. More of the same please!

Krunal Himanshu Pandya

Ravi Bishnoi

Bishnoi kept it tight in the last IPL match against SRH picking up one wicket and against CSK, he nicked three. He will surely have a big influence in this match.

Ravi Bishnoi

Kannur Lokesh Rahul

LSG skipper KL Rahul is yet to impress in IPL 2023 with some below par batting so far. Will he be able to turn things around as the season progresses?

Kannur Lokesh Rahul

In the IPL, RCB and LSG have faced off twice with the team from Bangalore emerging victorious on both occasions. Will it be a repeat this time or will LSG take the fight to their opponents?

RCB vs LSG