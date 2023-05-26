IPL 2023 Playoffs: GT Take On MI For A Spot In The Final

Pratidin Time
Table toppers GT got another shot at a final spot after their defeat against CSK in the first qualifier match of IPL 2023. MI, on the other hand, had to put a lot of effort to be in the position they are now. Who will claim the final spot?
With two tons in this IPL edition, Shubman Gill is second in the run for the orange cap. He has had a brilliant tournament, but can he finish the season on a high and take GT to the final?
In a season where GT has been the most dominant team, Mohammed Shami has led the bowling attack amassing 26 wickets in the tournament so far. He registered a personal best of 4/11 and leads the race for the purple cap.
Who is second on the run for the purple cap? It's Shami's teammate Rashid Khan with 25 wickets this IPL season. Down the batting order, he is quite handful in crunch situations as he has already proven. Fans will be hoping he does his part in ensuring GT's second straight IPL final appearance.
Akash Madhwal truly rose to the occasion as MI dumped LSG out in the eliminator to keep their IPL campaign alive. He produced figures of 5/5 in his 3.3 overs to bundle up the LSG innings for just 101. Can he produce that sort of magic again?
Cameron Green has consistently scored big for MI as they made their way into the playoffs. With a century to his name, he is one of the aces up MI's sleeves as they bid to play in the final of the tournament.
After having a poor start to this IPL season, SKY has picked up the pace and has batted brilliantly as MI showed an upturn in fortunes. MI made it to the playoffs and he has been one of the reasons behind it. Another battle awaits tonight.
MI and GT have faced off thrice in the IPL so far and Rohit's men hold a slender advantage winning two of those encounters. What will be the outcome of today's match?