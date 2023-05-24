IPL 2023 Playoffs: LSG Take On MI In Eliminator

Pratidin Time
The second IPL 2023 playoff match will feature LSG against MI. This will be the eliminator with the loser going out of the tournament. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm (IST).
He was not the original skipper with LSG being led by KL Rahul. But since Rahul's injury, Krunal took over and led the team into the playoffs. But can he go a step further and lead them into the IPL 2023 finals?
Pooran's quickfire 58 proved decisive as LSG made their way into the qualifiers of IPL 2023. Such has been this season that LSG have relied on his power hitting on many an occasion. He will have to play big again if LSG are to go a step further.
Much was expected of Marcus Stoinis and he did deliver, but many LSG fans would feel he can do more. Stoinis has scored 368 runs with a 89* being his highest score in IPL 2023.
Cameron Green powered MI into the playoffs at the expense of RCB with his 47 ball century. He will be heavily relied on to provide the impetus for a big score.
As MI look to claim a spot in the IPL 2023 final, they may have to bench Chris Jordan. The English pacer only played four matches picking two wickets. Can Mumbai trust him to lead their bowling attack?
By his standards, Rohit Sharma would feel this has been a disappointing IPL season. But his leadership is what MI will bank on to make it into another final.
LSG and MI have faced off thrice in the IPL and LSG has won all three of their matches. However, such records go out of the window as CSK proved last night. Who will win the crunch encounter? Let's find out.