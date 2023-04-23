IPL 2023: Preview of CSK Vs KKR

Pratidin Bureau
Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other at Eden Gardens at 7.30 pm for the second IPL match of the day.
Words are not enough for Ravindra Jadeja who has taken many important wickets for CSK. He played six matches in this IPL season and took nine wickets for the team. CSK is hoping for him to take more wickets in today's match to lead them towards victory.
Devon Conway has never failed to impress his fans or CSK. During the last match against SRH, he scored 77 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Fans are excited to see how he impresses them in today's match.
Matheesha Pathirana who made his IPL debut in 2022, has played not too many matches however took important wickets for the team. Will he be an asset for CSK?
Andre Russell has been the trump card for KKR, however, his performance against DC in last IPL match did not impress his fans. Will he be able to gain KKR's confidence in today's match?
Varun Chakaravarthy is KKR’s mystery spinner and an instrumental factor in KKR’s fortunes. He took nine wickets in six matches he played in this IPL season. KKR is looking forward for him to take more wickets in today's match.
Jason Roy has played one match in this IPL season where he was close to make a half-century against DC. Fans are excited to see if he will be able to a score half-century in today's match.
With Devon Conway and Ravindra Jadeja on the opposite, it will be exciting to see KKR's defense strategy in today's match.