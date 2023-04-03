IPL 2023: Preview of CSK Vs LSG

Pratidin Time
The IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium at 7:30 PM.
In 92 matches in the IPL Quinton de Kock has scored 2764 runs at an average of 32.14. LSG will be hoping for more of the same.
He is an all-rounder who scored 1341 runs in 99 matches with an average of 22.73. Krunal Pandya is expected to perform exceptionally well in the upcoming match.
The most explosive all-rounder scored 972 runs in 44 matches at an average of 25.05. Utilizing his exceptional cricketing abilities to their fullest potential Ben Stokes is expected to bring his team secure victories.
The outstanding all-rounder scored 2503 runs in 211 matches at average 26.35. Jadeja is expected to exhibit his exceptional skills in the upcoming match, showcasing his all-around abilities as a cricketer and contributing significantly to his team's success.
The Australian all-rounder scored 1082 runs in 68 matches at an average of 25.76. has garnered a strong fan base in India, who are eagerly anticipating his outstanding performance in the upcoming match.
The opening batter has scored 1299 runs in 37 matches at an average of 39.36. Gaikwad hails from Pune and been a consistent performer for his state team Maharashtra
CSK lost its opening match at the same time LSG was the winner, so the upcoming match has brought much pressure to team CSK.