IPL 2023: Preview Of CSK vs PBKS

Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings in the 41st match of the IPL. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at 3.30 pm (IST).
After stunning audiences with his game, Ajinkya Rahane scored only 15 runs in CSK's last IPL match. He will be expected to score big again today.
While the men above him failed against RR, Shivam Dube stood tall to score another IPL half-century albeit in a losing cause. He is one to watch out this season.
With two more wickets in CSK's last IPL match, Tushar Deshpande is now up to 14 wickets this season. A proper contender for the purple cap.
Even as PBKS faltered in their last IPL match against LSG, Atharva Taide scored a brilliant 66 off 36 balls. A big inning considering it is his debut season.
The South African pacer has surprisingly played little and not been amongst the wickets this IPL season. However, he picked up two against LSG and will be hoping to kick on from there.
The Englishman has been a good buy for PBKS with a return of 163 runs and six wickets in eight IPL matches this season. However, PBKS will hope for more from him.
In 27 matches against each other in the IPL, CSK has claimed 15 wins to PBKS' 12. Will this match see a change in that or will it be more of the same, it remains to be seen.