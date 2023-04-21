IPL 2023: Preview of CSK vs SRH

Pratidin Time
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will face each other for the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 tournament at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 7.30 pm.
Devon Conway made the highest runs in their last IPL match against RCB with 83 runs. Fans are excited to see if he can score a century in today's match.
Shivam Dube is one of the players whose half-century helped CSK to claim victory over RCB during their last IPL match. Will he do the same in today's match?
Tushar Deshpande is a bowler who took three wickets during CSK's last match against RCB. So far, he took 10 wickets in five matches he played this season.
Marco Jansen is proving to be an asset for CSK in this year's IPL match as he took six wickets in the three matches he played so far. Will he give the same level of performance in today's match?
Mayank Agarwal have scored 113 runs in five matches he played in this year's IPL tournament. SRH is looking forward for more of his performance in today's match.
Heinrich Klaasen is a South African cricketer who scored the second highest during SRH's last IPL match against MI. SRH is looking forward for his take in today's match.
With two half-century scorers on the opposite, can SRH claim victory in today's IPL match?