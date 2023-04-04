IPL 2023: Preview Of DC Vs GT

Pratidin Time
Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans are set to face each other on the seventh IPL match of the campaign at Arun Jaitley in New Delhi today at 7.30 pm.
Shubman Gill's performance during the opening match of IPL campaign was impressive as it helped Gujarat Titans to win the match against CSK. GT will be looking forward to more of him in today's match.
Vijay Shankar became the second run scorer helping GT to score 182 runs against CSK during the opening match of the IPL campaign. Fans will be hoping for better performance from him this year.
Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha tried to make the most of his opportunities with the bat as well while turning up for his respective franchises.
David Warner is one of the most destructive openers across formats and scored a half-century during DC's first IPL match against LSG. Warner's fans will be looking for more of him in today's match.
Rilee Rossouw is playing for DC franchise for the first time and scored 30 runs during its first IPL match against LSG. Will he be able to prove himself to be an asset?
Axar Patel has put in valuable contributions with bat and ball. During DC's first IPL against LSG, he scored 16 runs. DC is hoping for him to be able to prove himself as a batter.
Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Patel have entered the world of the IPL campaign playing from DC franchise as a replacement for Rishabh Pant.