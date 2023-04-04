IPL 2023: Preview Of DC Vs GT

Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans are set to face each other on the seventh IPL match of the campaign at Arun Jaitley in New Delhi today at 7.30 pm.

DC Vs GT | IPL

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill's performance during the opening match of IPL campaign was impressive as it helped Gujarat Titans to win the match against CSK. GT will be looking forward to more of him in today's match.

Shubman Gill | IPL

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar became the second run scorer helping GT to score 182 runs against CSK during the opening match of the IPL campaign. Fans will be hoping for better performance from him this year.

Vijay Shankar | IPL

Wriddhiman Saha

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha tried to make the most of his opportunities with the bat as well while turning up for his respective franchises.

Wriddhiman Saha | IPL

David Warner

David Warner is one of the most destructive openers across formats and scored a half-century during DC's first IPL match against LSG. Warner's fans will be looking for more of him in today's match.

David Warner | IPL

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw is playing for DC franchise for the first time and scored 30 runs during its first IPL match against LSG. Will he be able to prove himself to be an asset?

Rilee Rossouw | IPL

Axar Patel

Axar Patel has put in valuable contributions with bat and ball. During DC's first IPL against LSG, he scored 16 runs. DC is hoping for him to be able to prove himself as a batter.

Axar Patel | IPL

Abishek Porel

Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Patel have entered the world of the IPL campaign playing from DC franchise as a replacement for Rishabh Pant.

Abishek Porel | IPL