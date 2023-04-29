IPL 2023: Preview of DC Vs SRH

Pratidin Bureau
Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to face each other for the second time this week in this IPL season at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi at 7.30 pm.
Time and again Axar Patel has proved to be an excellent bowler taking important wickets for the team. Fans are looking forward to seeing his performance in today's IPL match.
It took one spectacular innings to thrust Manish Pandey into the limelight. In this IPL season he scored on half-century for the team. DC is looking forward to his top-level performance in today's IPL match.
Anrich Nortje came on board for DC as an injury replacement for Chris Woakes ahead of the IPL 2020 and since then has emerged as one of the most important players for the team. He took six wickets in six matches he played in this season.
Mayank Agarwal was the highest-scorer during the last IPl match against DC in this season and he was close to make a half-century before Axar Patel picked his wicket. What luck he has on him in today's match will be exciting to watch.
Washington Sundar is a skilful left-hand middle-order batsman and off-spinning allrounder. He took three wickets for SRH during the last IPL match against DC. SRH is hoping for more of his performance in today's match.
With exceptional control on line and length and swing bowling, Bhuvneshwar is one of the top threats for opening batsmen across the circuit. He took two wickets for the team in the last IPL match.
As the teams will be facing each other for the second time this week, fans are looking forward to see SRH's defence against DC as they had to face defeat at their hands in the last IPL match.