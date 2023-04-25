IPL 2023: Preview Of GT vs MI

Pratidin Time
Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians in the 35th match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday . The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm (IST).
The veteran wicket-keeper batter is yet to shine this season but scored a brilliant 47 in GT's last IPL match that they won against LSG.
Hardik Pandya led the Gujarat Titans to the IPL trophy in their inaugural season and is turning up the heat this season as well. GT will be hoping for more.
What a debut season Noor Ahmed is having in the IPL. With three wickets in two matches so far, he surely has more to give to this Gujarat team.
Cameron Green is another player who is debuting in the IPL this season and in Mumbai's last match against Punjab, he scored 67 runs and took two wickets. More of the same please!
Suryakumar Yadav has failed to kick off this season in the IPL, however, we all know what the man possesses. Let's hope he gets back to his best soon.
Rohit Sharma has led the Mumbai Indians side for years and continues to do so with panache. However, this IPL season, he has yet to score runs consistently.
Only once before have the two giants of the IPL played each other and the match was won by MI. Will GT win it this time around or will MI continue their win streak?