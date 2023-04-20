IPL 2023: Preview of KKR Vs DC

Pratidin Time
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face each other in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi at 7.30 pm.
Making his first debut in IPL this year, Suyash Sharma took six wickets during the four matches he played. Fans are hoping for same level of performance from him this year.
Venkatesh Iyer made an impression during KKR's last IPL match against Mumbai Indians as he scored a century, however, it didn't help his team to claim victory. KKR is hoping for another century from him.
Shardul Thakur is a bowler who played 80 matched in his IPL career where he took 84 wickets. He also made 274 runs. Will he be able to surplus the number of wickets with today's match?
Since his debut in IPL in 2008, Manish Pandey a total of 163 matches during which he scored 3724 runs. He scored a half-century during his last match against RCB. Fans are looking for to his best performance in today's match.
Mitchell Marsh can hit the ball a long way and swing it with pace. He took 27 wickets in 32 matches he played in his IPL career. DC is looking forward for him to make an impact in today's match.
Axar Patel can keep things tight with the ball while adding vital runs for the team with his bat. What will be his take on today's IPL match?
With Venkatesh Iyer, who score a century during his last match, on its opposite, what will be DC's strategy in today's IPL match?