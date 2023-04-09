IPL 2023: Preview of KKR Vs GT

Pratidin Time
Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will play their third match of the IPL 2023 season at Narendra Modi Stadium at 3.30 pm. Let's have a look at the players who gave their best performance in their last match.
Shardul Thakur has a knack to take wickets and possesses an ability to score important runs. He was able to take 83 wickets so far in his IPL career. KKR is looking forward for him to take more wickets in today's match.
Making his IPL debut in 2022, Sai Sudharsan scored 229 runs in his IPL career so far. He scored a half-century during the last match against DC. Fans are excited to watch him score more runs in today's match.
Making debut for the first time in the IPL tournament, Rahmanullah Gurbaz made a good impression on cricket fans. Will be able to stick to his performance level?
David Miller did not quite live up to his fans' expectations though he was the second-highest run-scorer during the team's last IPL match. What will be his take on today's match?
Although Rinku Singh doesn't have the best numbers in his IPL career however, he would be looking to make the most of the opportunities he gets this year.
Vijay Shankar is known to be a handy bowler, with a strong batting technique and electric fielding capabilities. He is willing to put up more telling performances for his franchise this year.
With Gujarat Titans claiming victory in two matches in this IPL season, it will be exciting to see Kolkata Knight Riders' defensive response to them.