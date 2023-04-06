IPL 2023: Preview of KKR Vs RCB

Pratidin Time
Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing each other for the first time in this IPL season at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Being the captain of KKR, Nitish Rana was not able to make an impression during their first IPL match of the season. KKR is looking forward for him to show progress in today's match against RCB.
Faf du Plessis became the second-highest run-getter scoring a half-century helping the team to gain victory in their first IPL match of the season. Will he be able to put the same level of performance today?
Although KKR couldn't claim victory during the first IPL 2023 match due to DLS method, Andre Russell was the highest run-scorer in the match. Fans will be looking forward to his best performance in today's match.
Virat Kohli during RCB's first IPL match of the season against MI was close to make a century. Fans are excited to see if he can make a century in today's match against KKR.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is playing for KKR franchise for the first time and made an impression of being third highest run scorer. KKR is hoping for him to be at his best performance in today's face-off with RCB.
Glenn Maxwell with his batting skills helped RCB to claim victory against MI by eight wickets during the first IPL match of the season. Fans are excited to see his performance in today's match.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off each other for the first time in this IPL season. With Virat Kohli on the other side, will KKR claim their first victory of the season?