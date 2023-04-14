IPL 2023: Preview Of KKR vs SRH

Pratidin Time
KKR and SRH will play each other in the 19th match of IPL 2023. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens and will begin at 7.30 pm (IST).
Rinku Singh well and truly announced himself in front of the world with his heroics to win KKR their last IPL match against GT. Can he establish himself as a dependable option down the order?
Mystery spinner Sunil Narine is one of the main assets in KKR's arsenal. He has 158 wickets in the IPL and already picked six wickets in three matches this season
Apart from Rinku Singh, if someone won that IPL match against GT, it was Venkatesh Iyer. The impact player scored 83 runs off 40 balls and is looking bright.
Rahul Tripathi's 74 of 48 deliveries helped SRH win against PBKS in the last IPL match. A lot of SRH's season will depend on how Rahul Tripathi performs.
SRH has failed to kick off properly this IPL season and much of the blame will be put on captain Markram. He has to find his best form and soon.
The bowler has picked 21 wickets in 21 matches, which looks like a modest output, but consider the 4/15 in the last IPL match and he looks like the real deal.
KKR and SRH have played each other 15 times in the IPL and the team from Hyderabad has won eight times, while KKR has won seven times. Can KKR make it honours even?