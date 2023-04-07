IPL 2023: Preview of LSG vs SRH

Pratidin Time
Lucknow Super Giants will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second home turf of IPL 2023 at 7:30 pm on Friday.
LSG recorded their first win of the IPL 2023 campaign at Ekana Cricket Stadium in UP against Delhi Capitals on April 1.
SRH started their IPL 2023 campaign by facing a 72-run defeat in the hands of Rajasthan Royals on April 2.
Quinton de Kock moved to LSG last season after being bought by the franchise for 6.75 crore rupees in the TATA IPL 2022 auction. He hammered over 500 runs last season, including a stunning 140 (not out)-run knock.
Markram will take charge of SRH this season while in the 2021 edition, he played 6 matches and scored 146 runs. He will be looking to add some flair and firepower to the Sunrisers batting line-up come the 2023 IPL season.
The West Indian all-rounder joined Lucknow Super Giants in 2022. Mayers, who played two matches this season till now with a stunning score of 126 runs with an average of 63.00.
One of the most exciting talents to emerge from the Indian domestic circuit, Sundar is a skillful left-hand middle-order batsman and off-spinning all-rounder.
Wood can bend the back and let the ball rip at a serious pace to trouble the batters and his presence could add serious weight to LSG’s pace-bowling unit.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the leading wicket-takers for SRH. He has also been the leader of the SRH pace attack in the past and will be one of the bowling linchpins for the team.