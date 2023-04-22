IPL 2023: Preview of MI vs PBKS

Pratidin Time
Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 31st game of the IPL 2023 on Saturday at 7:30 pm in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Green made his maiden half-century in IPL in the last game and won the Player of the Match award as well. Green has scored 99 runs in five outings this season at a strike rate of 154.68.
Chawla is currently Mumbai's highest wicket-taker this season with seven strikes in five games at an economy rate of 7.15.
Riley Meredith has played 16 matches to date in his IPL career and taken 17 wickets, with an average of 30.12, conceding nearly 9.04 runs per over with a best individual figure of 2/24.
Left-arm spinner and middle-order batter for the Punjab Kings, Harpreet Brar got the big wickets of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell during his side's clash against RCB on Thursday. PBKS has high hopes for him for today's match too.
A young wicketkeeper-batter with tremendous promise, Prabhsimran Singh scored a total of 133 runs in 6 matches this IPL season. He hit his maiden IPL half-century against Rajasthan Royals.
Featuring in the IPL for the first time for the Punjab Kings, the seasoned all-rounder has made his presence felt with significant contributions in every department.
PBKS have won three of their last five clashes against MI. While, MI have won three out of five games so far this season and are in sixth place in the points table.