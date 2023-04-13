IPL 2023: Preview Of PBKS vs GT

Pratidin Time
Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans face off in the 18th match of IPL 2023. The match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm (IST).
Shikhar Dhawan is a man on a mission. After being left stranded on 99 in the last IPL match against SRH, he will be looking to explode again.
Sam Curran is one of the most exciting young players on display in IPL 2023. He is yet to kick off this term but packs a lot of potential.
The young pacer has six wickets in three matches in IPL 2023 so far. Punjab Kings will be hoping this continues.
Vijay Shankar is a man reborn this IPL season. He has already scored 119 runs in three matches and can find himself back in the Indian scene if this continues.
It was unlucky that Sai Sudharsan's innings in the IPL match against KKR did not lead to a victory, but the young man has a great career in front of him.
Rashid Khan is one of the best bowlers in world cricket. In 95 matches in the IPL, Rashid Khan has picked 120 wickets. This season alone he has eight wickets in three matches.
Its honours even in this IPL tie with PBKS and GT facing each other twice of which both have one victory each.