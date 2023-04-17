IPL 2023: Preview of RCB Vs CSK

Pratidin Bureau
RCB and CSK will play the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 7.30 pm.
Bowler Vyshak Vijay Kumar made an impression during his last IPL match against Delhi Capitals where he took down three wickets. Fans are excited to see whether he will surplus these numbers in today's match.
Ravindra Jadeja has always been known as one of the best bowlers. He took down two wickets during its last IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals. What will be his take on today's match against RCB?
Virat Kohli was man of the match in his last clash in the IPL 2023 match against DC. Will he be able to retain the title in today's match as he will be facing MS Dhoni?
Devon Conway was only player in CSK last IPL match against RR to score a half-century. The franchise is looking forward for his same level of performance in today's match.
Mohammed Siraj is one of fast bowler in IPL who has risen through the ranks with each passing match. He took down two wickets in his last encounter with DC. RCB is hoping for him to give same performance.
Tushar Deshpande has picked seven wickets in four match in this IPL season. His impressive performance has raised the hopes of the franchise.
RCB and CSK will be facing this season's IPL match for the first time. With the best players on each side, cricket fans will find it thrilling to watch as to who will claim victory in today's match.