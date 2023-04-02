IPL 2023: Preview of RCB Vs MI

Pratidin Time
The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Karnataka from 7.30 pm (IST) today.
With over 6000 runs in the IPL, Virat Kohli is the highest run scorer in the history of the tournament. Fans will be expecting more of the same from him this year.
All-rounder Glenn Maxwell who was doubtful for the MI clash due to injury is full fit and available to face them in today's IPL match. RCB will be looking forward to good performances from him this year.
Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was retained by RCB for his consistency in bowling, amassing 59 wickets in IPL. Spectators are expecting more from him this year.
Batter Suryakumar Yadav has been a game-changer ever since his move to MI in IPL as he was able to change gears and play patiently when the situation demanded. But will he be able to do the same this year?
Wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan has been one of the players whom MI does not want to let go. Fans will be looking if he can stand up to the expectations of the team in today's IPL match.
Jofra Archer is known as a complete package who is able to clock speeds in excess of 150 kmph. Archer is also known to whack the ball clean and hard. MI fans will want more of the same from him.
MI vs RCB is one of the biggest rivalries in the IPL. They have played each other 30 times so far with MI winning 17 times and RCB claiming 13 victories. Let's see what this match has in store.