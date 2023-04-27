IPL 2023: Preview Of RR vs CSK Match

Pratidin Time
RR will take on CSK in the 37th match of IPL 2023. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm (IST).
In six matches in IPL 2023, Padikkal has racked up 165 runs. He scored a brilliant fifty albeit in a losing cause against RCB in their last match. RR will be hoping he builds on from here.
A master of death and powerplay bowling the veteran Kiwi is picked for his ability to stop the flow of runs and bag important wickets and he has continued to do so in the IPL this season.
With 12 wickets in seven IPL matches so far, Yuzvendra Chahal has carried on his brilliance. Can he bag the purple cap this year, it remains to be seen.
What a story Ajinkya Rahane's has been. From being criticized to one of the smartest buys of the IPL and a call up to the Indian Test scene. CSK will hope this continues.
Shivam Dube has turned himself into a dependable hard-hitter and has already scored 184 runs in the IPL this season hitting 15 sixes. Can he make the step up from here?
Tushar Deshpande has been quietly brilliant this IPL season and has already picked up 12 wickets for CSK in seven matches so far.
RR and CSK have played each other 27 times in the IPL and CSK has won 15 of those matches while RR has won 12 times. What will be the result of this latest encounter?