IPL 2023: Preview of RR Vs DC

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are set to play their third match of this IPL season in Guwahati at 3.30 pm.
Although Warner was unable to make a half-century during its second IPL 2023 match against GT, he is still was highest run-scorer against the team. Fans are looking forward if he can keep up with the performance.
Jos Buttler is one of the most reliable run-scoring batsmen in the history of the IPL. The batsman-wicketkeeper played a key role in taking Rajasthan Royals to the final in 2022. RR is expecting him to do the same this year.
Delhi Capitals' second highest-paid all-rounder Axar Patel has already proved his worth in the Twenty20 format in recent years. Will he be able to prove himself this year's IPL too?
The 6-foot-7 Caribbean bowler Jason Holder can become a threat to his opponents with both bat and ball. Holder, who took 14 wickets in 12 matches in the last IPL, is also a good batsman in critical times. Fans are wishing him to play with same level of performance.
Trent Boult could become dangerous at any moment in the first over with the new ball. DC will be hoping for him to do the same in today's IPL match.
Anrich Nortje, whose name is enough to create terror in the opposing batsmen. Fans are excited to see the reaction of RR batsmen to his bowling skills in today's IPL match.
This is a great opportunity to get back in the IPL trophy race. Whoever wins today will continue their journey to the trophy with confidence.