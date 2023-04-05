IPL 2023: Preview of RR Vs PBKS

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings are set to lock horns today at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati at 7.30 pm.

RR Vs PBKS | IPL

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson became the highest run-scorer during RR's first IPL 2023 match against SRH. Will he be able to show the same level of performance in today's match?

Sanju Samson | IPL

Shikhar Dhawan

Captain of PBKS Shikhar Dhawan was the second-highest scorer though he was unable to make a half-century during their first IPL 2023 match. PBKS is hoping for him to be an asset in today's match.

Shikhar Dhawan | IPL

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler was one of the players whose half-century helped RR to win their first IPL 2023 match against SRH. RR is looking forward to his best performance in the clash with PBKS.

Jos Buttler

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was the only player whose half-century helped PBKS to win their first IPL 2023 match. Fans are hoping for him to lead his team with the same level of performance.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa | IPL

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag was not able to impress fans with his performance during RR's first IPL this year. Will he be able to bring hopes by playing at his own home (Assam)?

Riyan Parag | IPL

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh was able to make tremendous progress in his performance level. Fans will be looking forward his performance

Prabhsimran Singh | IPL

Tribute to Shane Warne

Rajasthan Royals paid tribute to Shane Warne, the first captain of the franchise, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium today.

Tribute to Shane Warne | IPL