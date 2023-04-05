IPL 2023: Preview of RR Vs PBKS

Pratidin Time
Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings are set to lock horns today at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati at 7.30 pm.
Sanju Samson became the highest run-scorer during RR's first IPL 2023 match against SRH. Will he be able to show the same level of performance in today's match?
Captain of PBKS Shikhar Dhawan was the second-highest scorer though he was unable to make a half-century during their first IPL 2023 match. PBKS is hoping for him to be an asset in today's match.
Jos Buttler was one of the players whose half-century helped RR to win their first IPL 2023 match against SRH. RR is looking forward to his best performance in the clash with PBKS.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa was the only player whose half-century helped PBKS to win their first IPL 2023 match. Fans are hoping for him to lead his team with the same level of performance.
Riyan Parag was not able to impress fans with his performance during RR's first IPL this year. Will he be able to bring hopes by playing at his own home (Assam)?
Prabhsimran Singh was able to make tremendous progress in his performance level. Fans will be looking forward his performance
Tribute to Shane Warne
Rajasthan Royals paid tribute to Shane Warne, the first captain of the franchise, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium today.