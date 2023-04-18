IPL 2023: Preview of SRH vs MI

Pratidin Time
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Markande has been in sublime form as he picked up 6 wickets in the last two matches of IPL 2023. He picked 2/27 in four overs against KKR in the previous fixture. The SRH bowler will be looking to once again outfox batters with his variations against MI.
Brook answered his critics in style as he smacked a sensational 100* off 55 balls with the help of 12 fours and three sixes. Having finally found his form, Brook will be eager to put up another breathtaking performance against MI today.
Marco Jansen played two games for SRH in the season so far and bagged two wickets in each of those outings. He snared 2/16 against Punjab Kings and then followed it up with 2/37 against KKR.
Bolstered by Suryakumar's return to form, five-time champions MI will look to continue their winning momentum when they face a resurgent SRH today.
Ishan Kishan looked good in his last IPL 2023 match against the KKR. But he will have to tackle Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing well to score big against the SRH.
Apart from the on-field spat with KKR captain Nitish Rana in the last IPL match, Shokeen played well taking two wickets and an impressive catch.
SRH played four games and is in 9th place on the IPL 2023 points table while MI in 8th place on the IPL 2023 points. MI started their 16th IPL edition with two back-to-back losses. On the other hand, MI are on a two-match win and will be looking forward to continuing the streak.