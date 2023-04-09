IPL 2023: Preview of SRH vs PBKS

Pratidin Time
SRH will lock horns against PBKS in their home turf of the Indian Premier League 2023 at 7:30 pm on Sunday.
The 24-year-old was in great demand at the IPL auction in December 2022, as SRH signed him for Rs 13.25 crores, which was their most expensive acquisition ever at an IPL auction.
He got just two games in his debut IPL season in 2021 and would be looking for more game time with the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
SRH’s left-arm quick Farooqi has grabbed attention in the cricketing circles with his ability to bring the ball into the right-hander as well as swing it away from him.
PBKS bought the batter for a huge sum of Rs. 9 crores and gave him the role of a finisher in the IPL. Khan scored 117 runs from 8 games last season.
PBKS signed Gurnoor Singh Brar as the replacement for injured Raj Angad Bawa for IPL 2023. PBKS acquired the services of the 22-year-old all-rounder for Rs 20 lakhs.
PBKS bought Rahul Chahar for a sum of Rs 5.25 crores in 2022. He scalped 14 wickets from 13 games last season and was an integral part of the side.
Having got off to a losing start this season, SRH, the 2016 IPL winners will aim to resurrect their campaign against a Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS who have ticked almost all boxes in this tournament so far.