IPL 2023: Preview Of SRH Vs RR

RR and SRH lock horns in the fourth match of IPL 2023. Sanju Samson leads RR and SRH will be led by stand-in captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at 3.30 pm (IST).
In the absence of Aiden Markram, veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has 154 wickets in the IPL, will lead SRH in their curtain-raiser.
He has been around the IPL scene for some time now and is a dependable option in the middle order. Rahul Tripathi has a strike rate of 140.80 in the IPL.
One of the latest revealations of the IPL, Umran Malik burst onto the IPL scene with his blistering pace in 2021. In 17 matches, he already has 24 wickets to his name.
Sanju Samson has evolved into a fine cricketer over the years and now captains the men in pink. In 138 matches in the IPL, he has 3,526 runs with three centuries and 17 fifties.
The veteran spinner has been around the IPL for a long time amassing 157 wickets. His experience and cleverness are what RR will look forward to.
Shimron is a power-hitter like every West Indian. Down the order, he is a real force to look out for having scored 831 runs in 46 matches at a strike rate of 152.20.
The two teams have met a total of 6 times in the IPL over the years and interestingly have an even 8-8 record. The winner of this match will hold the bragging rights.