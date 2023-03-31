IPL 2023: Things To Look Out For In The Season Opener

Pratidin Time
IPL 2023 opener will feature last season's winner GT against CSK. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm (IST).
MS Dhoni is expected to lead CSK into the match. However, recent reports of a minor knock picked up by him could keep him out of the IPL opener.
That means Dhoni could also become the first ever impact substitute in the IPL. The new rule will be introduced in the IPL from this season.
English all rounder Ben Stokes is an asset to any team and CSK will be lucky to field him in the opener. He will have a big say in where the team stands come the business end of the IPL.
A veteran all rounder, Ravindra Jadeja is at times the difference maker. CSK will bank on him for a successful season in this IPL.
An explosive batter and a handy bowler, but who would have imagined him to be an excellent leader. Hardik Pandya led GT to the IPL title in their inaugural season and will look to repeat that feat.
Shubman Gill is in the form of his life, having recently hit centuries in all formats of the game. He became the youngest player to hit a double ton in ODIs. He is expected to bring that form to the IPL.
Mohammed Shami is one short of the 100-wicket mark and the IPL 2023 season opener could be the perfect ground for him to reach the landmark.