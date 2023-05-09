IPL 2023: What Fans Can Expect As MI And RCB Face Off Tonight

Pratidin Time
Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 54th match of IPL 2023. The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm (IST).
Nehal Wadhera rose to the occasion against CSK in their last IPL match scoring 64 runs as the top order failed. Although MI lost the match, his perfomances will catch the eyes of many.
After a brief rise in performances, Suryakumar Yadav again failed to kick-off against CSK. MI is largely dependent on him scoring big to climb higher on the IPL points table.
The veteran spinner picked two wickets to stand out in a largely woeful bowling attack against CSK in their last IPL match. His experience will be helpful as MI seek to challenge for higher positions.
All-rounder Mahipal Lomror was having an underwhelming IPL season until he rised to the occasion scoring 54 against DC. Will that ignite his form, it remains to be seen.
Virat Kohli became the first batter to reach 7,000 runs in the IPL. Much of RCB's success will depend on how he performs in the matches to come.
Mohammed Siraj is having an excellent IPL this year having already picked up 15 wickets in 10 matches. He will be gunning for the purple cap this season.
In a clash of former and current Indian team captains, all eyes will be on who comes on top. In 31 IPL encounters MI won 17 times and RCB won 14 times.