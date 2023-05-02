IPL 2023: What GT vs DC Has In Store For The Audience

Pratidin Time
Gujarat Titans are set to play Delhi Capitals in the 44th match of IPL 2023. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm (IST).
It was David Warner who was carrying the team so far, but failed miserably against SRH which ultimately proved costly as DC were defeated. But he will be expected to bounce back from it.
What a match Mitchell Marsh had against SRH. He scored 63 runs off just 39 balls. The Australian also took four wickets in the match. DC will bank on his performances for a positive second half of this IPL season.
Phil Salt was having a quiet debut season until he exploded against SRH scoring 59 runs in his last outing. More of the same, DC fans will surely be hoping.
It was unfortunate that he fell just a run short of a half-century but Shubman Gill showed KKR exactly what they were missing having let him go in their last IPL match.
Vijay Shankar's power hitting took GT over the line against KKR in their last IPL match. He scored 51 runs off 24 balls which included five sixes. He has become an important cog for Gujarat.
With three wickets against KKR in his last IPL outing, Shami took his season's tally up to 13 wickets. The veteran pacer has had a good season so far and will be expected to carry on.
Gujarat Titans have taken on Delhi Capitals twice in the IPL and have won both the encounters. Will it be more of the same or will we see a change in that stat?