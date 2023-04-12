IPL 2023: What To Look Out For In CSK vs RR Match

Pratidin Time
CSK and RR will play in the 17th match of IPL 2023. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm (IST).
Finished!, they said. How wrong they were. Against MI in the last IPL match, he showed his worth with a brilliant 61 off 27 deliveries.
A real contender for the Orange Cap , Ruturaj Gaikwad's approach to this IPL season is admirable. In three matches, he has already scored 189 runs and there's more to come.
A match-winner in his own right. In the form that he is in, Ravindra Jadeja can do nothing wrong. In the last IPL match against MI, he took three wickets at an economy of 5.0.
Jos Buttler top scored in the previous edition of the IPL to help RR reach the finals and has started brightly this year. Big things are expected of him.
One of India's best spinners, Yuzi Chahal has 174 wickets in just 134 IPL matches. In three matches this term, he already has eight wickets and will surely be a contender for the Purple Cap.
The veteran seamer knows a thing or two about swinging the ball to trick the batter on strike. With 97 wickets in the IPL, he has shown his worth.
CSK and RR have faced each other 26 times in the IPL with CSK winning 15 times and RR claiming 11 victories. Will this year be anything different?