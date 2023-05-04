IPL 2023: What's In Store In Today's SRH vs KKR Match

Pratidin Time
SRH take on KKR in the 47th match of IPL 2023. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm (IST).
Abhishek Sharma provided the impetus opening the batting for SRH against DC in the last IPL match. Will that be enough to find him a place in this team, it remains to be seen.
10 wickets in six IPL matches this term and more to come. Mayank Markande is turning up the style with his clever bowling for SRH.
Klaasen scored a brilliant 53 off 27 as SRH defeated DC in their last IPL match. SRH will be hoping he keeps providing the pump down the batting order.
After a while away from the starting lineup, Gurbaz returned in style to score a blistering 81 in the last IPL match albeit in a losing cause. Can he keep that up for KKR?
Andre Russell has been surprisingly quiet this IPL season, however, he has been finding his form recently. In the last match he hit three sixes and also took a wicket. KKR need him to regain his form soon.
Wickets and Sunil Narine went hand-in-hand until this IPL season kicked in. Narine has picked only seven wickets this term. Something needs to change for KKR's talismanic bowler.
24 matches have taken place between tonight's opponents in the IPL with KKR leading with 15 wins, while SRH have recorded 9 victories.