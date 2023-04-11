IPL 2023: Your Guide To DC vs MI Match

Pratidin Time
Today's IPL match features DC against MI with David Warner and Rohit Sharma leading their respective sides. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley stadium and will begin at 7.30 pm (IST).
The veteran Australian is into his 15th IPL season and has over 6,000 runs. This season alone he has scored 158 runs in three matches. A class act!
The bowler made his IPL debut this term and has already picked two wickets in three matches. DC will hope for more from him.
The big West Indian played in the IPL for the first time in 2022. In 16 career matches he has scored 253 runs and picked one wicket.
One of the best young Indian talents out there, Ishan Kishan has proved to be an asset for MI. The left-hander has amassed 1,912 runs in the IPL with his highest score being 99.
Brought in as an impact player in the last IPL match against CSK, Kumar Kartikeya picked one wicket. MI will be hoping for more from him in the matches ahead.
In a short IPL career so far, Tim David has scored 222 runs at an average of 27.75. But Mumabi Indians had other expectations when they bought him. Will he be able to repay their trust?
The two teams have faced off 32 times in the IPL before today and the team from Delhi have won 15 times, while Mumbai holds the edge with 17 victories.