IPL 2024: A Look At The Jerseys Of All Teams

Pratidin Bureau

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK stays true to their tradition of sporting the iconic yellow jersey, with minor tweaks to the shade this year.

Jerseys Of All Teams | Image: Google

Mumbai Indians (MI)

The blue and gold combination remains for MI, with a slightly lighter shade of blue used for the 2024 edition.

Jerseys Of All Teams | Image: Google

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

PBKS introduces a new jersey with a dominant red and blue theme, titled "Sadde Shers ❤️ Saddi Navi Jersey!"

Jerseys Of All Teams | Image: Google

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Staying true to their roots, RR unveils a jersey that celebrates the spirit of Rajasthan.

Jerseys Of All Teams | Image: Google

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH lives up to its fiery name with a fiery orange jersey.

Jerseys Of All Teams | Image: Google

Gujarat Titans (GT)

GT continues with their blue and white theme with minimal design changes.

Jerseys Of All Teams | Image: Google