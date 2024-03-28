IPL 2024: A Look At The Jerseys Of All Teams

Pratidin Bureau
CSK stays true to their tradition of sporting the iconic yellow jersey, with minor tweaks to the shade this year.
The blue and gold combination remains for MI, with a slightly lighter shade of blue used for the 2024 edition.
PBKS introduces a new jersey with a dominant red and blue theme, titled "Sadde Shers ❤️ Saddi Navi Jersey!"
Staying true to their roots, RR unveils a jersey that celebrates the spirit of Rajasthan.
SRH lives up to its fiery name with a fiery orange jersey.
GT continues with their blue and white theme with minimal design changes.