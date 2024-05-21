IPL 2024: Batting Titans Clash as KKR and SRH Aim for IPL Final Berth

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of the IPL 2024 play-off stage today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of today's encounter will secure a spot in the IPL 2024 final at Chepauk, while the defeated team will have an opportunity for redemption in Qualifier 2 on May 24.

KKR vs SRH