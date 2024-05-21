IPL 2024: Batting Titans Clash as KKR and SRH Aim for IPL Final Berth

Pratidin Time
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of the IPL 2024 play-off stage today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of today's encounter will secure a spot in the IPL 2024 final at Chepauk, while the defeated team will have an opportunity for redemption in Qualifier 2 on May 24.
Sunil Narine
In IPL 2024, Sunil Narine has showcased exceptional prowess both as a batsman and a bowler. The West Indian has been outstanding at the beginning of innings, providing his team with explosive starts. Moreover, he has been effective in taking wickets while maintaining an economical bowling spell.
Andre Russell
Jamaican sensation Andre Russell has been delivering powerful performances with the bat and showcasing his bowling skills for KKR this season. His resurgence to top form will be a significant advantage for the KKR squad as they gear up for the crucial match on Tuesday.
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer has been a pillar of strength for KKR's batting lineup this season, maintaining their attacking momentum even after losing wickets. With consistent performances, the 29-year-old has significantly contributed to KKR's success. If he continues to deliver similar displays, KKR stands a strong chance of clinching their third IPL title.
Abhishek Sharma
Once again, youngster Abhishek Sharma demonstrated his prowess as one of the top talents of IPL 2024 with a commanding innings against Punjab Kings last Sunday. With over 400 runs to his name this season, Sharma aims to make a significant impact in the upcoming crucial match on Tuesday.
Travis Head
Australian powerhouse batsman Travis Head has been a force to reckon with in IPL 2024, playing a pivotal role in SRH's journey to the playoffs with his explosive batting displays. Pat Cummins will be banking on Head to replicate his heroics from the 2023 ODI World Cup final, held at the same venue, and guide his team to the finals.
Pat Cummins
Renowned for his exceptional leadership skills, Pat Cummins has been outstanding both as a captain and a vital player for the SRH team. With a wealth of experience in winning major titles at the international level, the 31-year-old aims to instill the winning mentality within his team and guide them towards securing their second IPL title.
KKR vs SRH Head to Head
In the IPL, Hyderabad and Kolkata have competed in 26 matches against each other. Among these encounters, Hyderabad emerged victorious in 9 matches, while Kolkata secured the win on 17 occasions.